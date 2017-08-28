Cyclist hurt in collision with car

Have your say

A cyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in West Lothian.

The incident happened around 6.10pm on Friday on the Eliburn North Roundabout at its junction with Houston Road in Livingston.

A 44-year-old woman was cycling in the area when she was involved in a collision with a Nissan Note.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where police say she remains in a serious condition.

The male driver of the Nissan was taken to St John’s Hospital as a precaution before being released.

Police closed the road for four hours while they investigated the scene.

Sergeant Fraser Wood said: “We are urgently looking to speak to motorists or members of the public who witnesses this collision so that they can help us establish the circumstances that resulted in the cyclist sustaining her injuries.

“In particular, we would like to speak to a male who spoke to paramedics and said he witnessed what happened, but left before police arrived.

“We would urge him to get in touch.”