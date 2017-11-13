Dalkeith Park goes Dutch with Remko

Dalkeith Country Park has appointed of a new commercial director - who brings years of experience gained from other major UK visitor attractions.

Remko Plooij, a seasoned operations manager, joins the team following two years asdirector of operations for Edinburgh Leisure.

With more than 15 years’ experience working for visitor attractions in the UK and overseas, Remko has held roles with household names including Center Parcs and the National Trust.

Remko, originally from Holland, is charged with the Park’s operations, creating the best possible experience for visitors as well as planning any future developments.

His appointment follows the submission of a planning application to expand Fort Douglas children’s playground as part of a £300,000 investment; and comes just months after the Park’s retail and wellbeing destination, Restoration Yard, celebrated its first anniversary.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be taking up this new role at Dalkeith Country Park.

“I am impressed with the quality of the Park and everything it has to offer – including Fort Douglas, Restoration Yard and the many activities scheduled throughout the year.

“I’m looking forward to combining my experience in managing historic venues and high-volume visitor attractions – and working with the wonderful team here – to make Dalkeith Country Park the area’s premier visitor attraction.

“The planned expansion of Fort Douglas is just the start from my point of view. I have a lot of ideas that I am keen to put into practice, and I am eager to get started.”

Dalkeith Country Park has been enjoyed by guests for three centuries and has a range of attractions now including bluebell walks, riverside trails, cycle routes, fishing, archery and barbecue areas.

It is also now home to the Restoration Yard Store, a Café and a Wellbeing Lab and for Children there is have Fort Douglas, a year-round adventure playground.

The park is also a working estate, owned by the Duke of Buccleuch. There are 1000 acres of farmland and forestry.

Employees carefully nurture and develop the woodlands to supply quality timber for furniture and fuel.