Dalkeith restaurant voted Scotland’s best curry house

Itihaas restaurant in Dalkeith has been voted the country’s top curry restaurant

The family-owned business took the title at the 10th Scottish Curry Awards.

Launched in 2007, Itihaas’ previous awards have included Scotland’s best Bangladeshi and South Asian restaurant.

In 2014, director Matin Khan – who moved to the UK from his native Bangladesh at 14 and opened his first restaurant aged just 19 – was voted Scotland’s Curry Chef of the Year.

Matin said: “It is a remarkable success for our team to win best curry restaurant in Scotland. We pride ourselves on the authenticity of our Indian and Bangladeshi dishes and take great care in the selection of ingredients, including the herbs and spices.

“It is also a reflection of our consistently high standard of service. We are grateful to all those customers who voted for us.”

Mr Khan was also shortlisted as Chef of the Year for both Itihaas and its sister restaurant, Radhuni in Loanhead.