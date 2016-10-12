Danny MacAskill’s ‘Wee Day Out’ is online hit

A NEW film made by Scotland’s leading stunt cyclist sees him riding over the top of a cottage, turning a hay bay into a unicycle, disappearing into a puddle and leaping onto the track in front of a steam train after tucking into tea and scones.

Danny MacAskill’s spent several months filming in rural locations around Scotland for his latest video for Red Bull, which he says is aimed at capturing “the simple fun of a ride in the country.”

His latest film, entitled “Wee Day Out”, took him to farms, estates, forests, riverbanks and railways around the country after previous films were shot at a forgotten town in Argentina and on the rooftops of a city in Gran Canaria.

MacAskill and his film crew visited the Pentland Hills, in Midlothian, the Strathspey Railway, in the Highlands and Kenmore, Blair Atholl and Loch Tay in Perthshire.

Skye-born MacAskill has become one of the world’s biggest YouTube stars, with more than 250 million views, since launching his first film of tricks made on the streets of Edinburgh seven years ago.

More than 45 million people have now downloaded his most successful video to date, The Ridge, was released just over two years ago. It charted a remarkable journey through the Cuillin mountain range on Skye to the island’s iconic “Inaccessible Pinnacle”.

MacAskill, whose new film is set to a soundtrack of The Divine Comedy’s hit National Express, said: “Rather than keep pushing and progressing my riding, the first thing I think about these days is a concept for the film that allows me to have a bit more creative freedom with my riding.

“I set out to make a video that hopefully relates to the normal rider. It’s meant to be a fun day out, taking in different obstacles along the way.

“I wanted to do a video on my mountain bike again. The last film that I did was up in Skye. That was definitely more a lone ranger kind-of-style. I wanted it to have a different feel. I wanted it to be quite light-hearted and be able to give tricks a go I wouldn’t have got away with in The Ridge.

“Pretty much every trick that I’ve done in the film has been a massive challenge and a little bit out of my comfort zone.”

To see the full clip of Danny MacAskill’s Wee Day Out head to www.redbull.com/danny