David Gray and Callum Skinner nominated for Local Hero Awards

THEY are two of the Capital’s sporting heroes who have reached iconic status over the past year.

David Gray wrote himself into Hibs folklore with his last-minute winner in 2016 Scottish Cup final – ending the Easter Road side’s 114-year wait for the trophy – while track cyclist Callum Skinner scooped his first gold medal at the Olympic Games in Rio.

The pair have now both been nominated for several accolades at this year’s Evening News Local Hero Awards – and there is just 48 hours left for readers to submit any more entries.

The glittering event, which will be held on Friday, May 12 at the Assembly Rooms on George Street, will see 300 people gather to watch the winners collect their accolades from 13 different categories.

As well as our Sporting Achievement award, we are also looking to name a new Inspirational Young Adult of the Year, School of the Year and Child of Achievement.

Skinner, 24, a former pupil of James Gillespie’s High School, was overjoyed when he discovered he’d been nominated for this year’s awards. He’s been dubbed the next Chris Hoy after winning won both a gold and silver medal at last year’s Olympics.

He originally began his training as a youngster at Meadowbank Stadium.

He said: “I’m delighted to have been nominated. Edinburgh provided me the opportunity to get into track cycling.

“To have been nominated by my home town and a city I owe so much means an awful lot.”

Meanwhile, Hibs captain Gray said: “Winning the Scottish Cup is a moment that will live with both the players involved and the Hibs supporters for the rest of our lives. It is humbling to be nominated for the different categories in the Local Hero Awards, especially as there are people who fundraise for charity in the city and those who work as volunteers in grassroots sport.

“It was also a team effort to win the trophy, and then the club done a great thing with the Persevered Scottish Cup Trophy Tour to engage with the local community. As I said, it is incredibly humbling to be nominated for these awards and to have been part of a team that has made such an impact with so many people.”

Euan McGrory, deputy editor of the Evening News, is encouraging readers to submit their final nominations before the end of the week.

He said: “There are numerous reasons why we should all be proud to live in and around Edinburgh but the most important one of all is the incredible people who live and work here.

“The Local Hero Awards aims to honour the talented and the brave, the compassionate and the determined. The people who make Edinburgh and the Lothians what it is today.

“These awards will shine a light on these stories and honour that courage. These unsung individuals are our true heroes and should be an inspiration to us all.”

The closing date for nominations is this Friday. If you would like to nominate before time runs out, or buy tickets for the event, visit: www.localheroesedin.co.uk.

