Deadline approaching to find Lothian Buses ‘People’s Champion’

A new campaign to recognise the random acts of kindness by the Capital’s bus drivers is well under way - and here is your first nominee.

Lothian buses employee Willie Walker has been nominated as a ‘People’s Champion’, an award looking to celebrate the firm’s outstanding good deeds.

Longstone driver Willie was praised by resident Liz Hambling who told the Evening News he was a credit to Lothian Buses.

She said: “As well as driving buses, he also works as a volunteer at the food bank warehouse in New Lairdship Yards and has done for the last two years.

“He also makes time to raise funds for all different charities for the last five years and also helps out in the welfare at Longstone.

“This man is amazing and never seems to stop. He is always looking for small charities to help and is a very caring guy.”

We’re still on the lookout for more nominations and we need your help.

Tell us about the ways in which your local driver brightens your day.

It might be something as simple as his or her never-failing smile that always makes you feel a little better. Just tell us who you think deserves a big pat on the back and why. If you don’t know their name, just give us as much information as you can about where and when you came across them and we’ll try to track them down.

To nominate your People’s Champion, just contact us with the name – or alternatively as much detail as you can about where and when you saw the individual concerned – and details of what they did that made your day. You can vote for staff working for Lothian, Skylink, Airlink, Nightbus, Lothian Country, Edinburgh Bus Tours and East Coast Buses – all of which are part of the Lothian family.

You can nominate by e-mailing us at newsen@edinburghnews.com and putting Lothian People’s Champion in the subject box, writing to us at Lothian People’s Champion, Edinburgh Evening News, Orchard Brae House, 30 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh, EH4 2HS, or by messaging us on Facebook or Twitter. Let us know by Sunday, November 5, at the latest.

We will share the best of your stories and ask you to vote for your favourite with the People’s Champion being honoured later in the year at a special awards night.