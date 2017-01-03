Deliberate fire launches police investigation in Livingston

Police in West Lothian are investigating following a wilful fire-raising at an address in Ravenswood Rise, Livingston.

The incident happened around 1am on Monday, January 2, when a property in Ravenswood Rise was reported to be alight.

Police attended along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The blaze caused extensive fire damage to the front door and further smoke damage within, however it was extinguished before it spread throughout the house.

No one was within the property at the time of the incident.

It has now been established that the fire was started deliberately and police are now investigating.

Detective Constable Alan Gibson of Livingston CID said: “This could fire could have potentially been fatal had someone been present within the property.

“It is essential that we trace the person responsible for this as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Ravenswood Rise area in the early hours of Monday, January 2, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.