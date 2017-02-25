Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria to attend city bash

She’s known as one of Hollywood’s most beautiful women and later this year will walk down the red carpet into the Capital’s most iconic hotel for a star-studded charity event.

For £250 guests can get hold of a VIP ticket and join Eva Longoria Baston, who will arrive in Edinburgh for the Global Gift Gala on May 21 to promote the work of a charity dedicated to meeting the nutritional, educational and hospital needs of children and women around the world.

The 42-year-old actress and activist, best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis in the television series Desperate Housewives, is to be guest of honour at the event, which will see stars gather in the Waldorf Caledonian Hotel.

Joining Ms Longoria Baston will be Irish model and DJ Vogue Williams, who will compere the evening. Models Ashley James and Charlotte De Carle, who will be DJ-ing on the night, will also attend.

London-based organiser Nick Ede, an award-winning public relations consultant and television presenter, is excited to be bringing the gala to Scotland.

He said: “I was born and brought up in Edinburgh and have longed to have the gala here.

“When I brought charity founder Maria Bravo to Edinburgh she immediately fell in love with the city and its people.

“I think Scottish people are very philanthropic and the Caledonian is such an iconic hotel that it all felt like the perfect fit.

“My father is 91 this year and he’s never seen anything I have done as he has been unable to travel to the London galas, so I am most excited to share it with him and introduce him to my Global Gift family.”

The night kicks off with a champagne reception, a three course dinner prepared by Michelin-starred chefs the Galvin Brothers, a live auction, including the chance to win meet-and-greets with Hollywood stars, and performances by world-renowned entertainers.

All of the profits will go towards the Global Gift Foundation, the Eva Longoria Foundation and Place2Be Scotland.

Olivia Curno, director of fundraising at Place2Be, said: “Place2Be is absolutely delighted to benefit from the inaugural Global Gift Gala in Edinburgh.

“Funds raised will help us ensure the sustainability of our work in Scotland and the event will shine a much-needed spotlight on children’s mental health, a subject too often overlooked.

“One of the children we work with, Jessica, aged six, told us that “life can be complicated” and that is why Place2Be exists, to help children unravel the complications that life throws at them.”

The Global Gift galas fuse celebrity and philanthropy to raise funds for good causes. The charity has already raised over £2 million through worldwide events and initiatives in locations such as Cannes, Mexico, Paris, Marbella, Punta Cana and Dubai.

fiona.pringle@jpress.co.uk