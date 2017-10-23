Dine out for free: win a free exclusive gourmet burger

Readers have the chance to sample McDonald’s Signature Collection at an exclusive event.

For the chance for to win tickets for you and a friend to attend an exclusive event, sample The Signature Collection at McDonald’s, and get your hands on one of only 1,000 opulent boxes designed by Julien Macdonald OBE, enter here. There are 15 pairs of tickets to be won.

Don't miss your chance to win

McDonald’s UK recently paired up with fashion industry icon, Julien Macdonald OBE, to unveil his interpretation of a luxe burger box for their Signature Collection, its popular range of gourmet burgers.

Julien Macdonald OBE was commissioned to bring his undeniably glamourous aesthetic to combine fashion and food’s finest. Julien’s unique red carpet gowns and embellished styles have cemented him as a go-to brand for A-list international talent who are often praised for their stylish choices. His creation for The Signature Collection is the embodiment of pure luxury and features embellishment and bespoke digital print, along with McDonald’s iconic Golden Arches.

To celebrate, we’re giving YOU the chance to attend an exclusive showcase event at the McDonald’s restaurant on London Road on the 14th of November at 6pm. Not only will you get to sample one of the Signature Collection burgers for free, but you’ll actually be able to take home your own Julien Macdonald luxe burger box, one of only 1,000 produced for the Signature Collection.

The Signature Collection was designed for McDonald’s by the Chefs Council, led by Duncan Cruttenden, McDonald’s UK Director of Food Development. The Council is responsible for food development and flavour and is made up of chefs and international food specialists who have worked in Michelin Star restaurants and cooked for royalty. The three burgers have the thickest McDonald’s patty of any McDonald’s burger in the world, and are made with 100% British and Irish beef. The Classic, The Spicy and The BBQ are all crafted using quality ingredients, freshly prepared from the moment of order and served in stylish black packaging.

The Signature Collection will be available in over 900 McDonald’s restaurants across the UK by the end of the year. Go to www.mcdonalds.co.uk/signaturecollection to find your nearest local restaurant.

Terms & Conditions

1. This Competition is operated by Johnston Press plc (the ‘Promoter’).

2. To enter, visit bit.ly/JulienMcDs and submit your contact details.

3. By entering this Competition your data will be processed by the Promoter. The Promoter shall then select a winner and the winner’s data will be shared with the Prize Provider for Prize fulfilment. Fifteen winners will be chosen at random, from all of the entries received by the closing date, by a representative of the Promoter. The representative's decision is final. No correspondence shall be entered into.

4. The Competition closes at 5pm on Friday 3rd November. Any entries received after the End Date, for whatever reason, will be invalid.

5. Entry is open to UK residents only aged 18 and over. Employees of Johnston Press plc (including its affiliates), their immediate families, agents or any company involved in the Competition, including the Prize Provider are excluded from entering the Competition.

6. All entries must be made through http://bit.ly/McDJulien 7. The Prize is provided by McDonald's (the ‘Prize Provider’). The Promoter is not responsible for any aspect of the Prize, including unsatisfactory quality or late delivery.

8. The winner will receive two invites to the event at McDonalds (the ‘Prize’), London Road, Edinburgh on 14th November at 6pm, both winners will receive a Julien Macdonald luxe burger box.

9. The Prize is non-transferable, non-refundable with no whole or part cash alternatives. The Prize does not include travel to and from the event, personal expenditure or incidental costs.

10. The Prize Provider will inform the winner by email or phone by 12pm Tuesday 7th November.

11. To the extent permitted by law, the Promoter and the Prize Provider accept no liability for any damage, loss or injury (both consequential and inconsequential) suffered due to entering this promotion or taking up a prize.

12. In the event of the launch being postponed or cancelled, McDonald’s is not held responsible for any travel costs already incurred and not liable to supply tickets for a future event.

Terms and Conditions: Johnston Press plc’s Competition/Prize Draw Terms and Conditions can be found at: http://www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition. By entering you agree to be bound by this Notice and the Competition/Prize Draw Terms and Conditions. In addition to the terms and conditions please read the Competition Notice on the entry form http://bit.ly/McDJulien



Winners must be over 18, each winner will receive two tickets which are non-transferrable. Travel is not included. Winners will be placed on a list, there will be no tangible ticket. Tickets have no monetary value.