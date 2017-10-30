Diwali: Thousands in biggest ever celebration of its kind in Capital

THOUSANDS have celebrated the traditional festival of Diwali in Edinburgh.

The colourful and vibrant Festival of Lights – which symbolises victory of light over darkness and good over evil – is marked by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains all over the world.

Diwali Festival: Dancers perform outside St Giles on the High Street as part of the Diwali celebrations.

Edinburgh’s Diwali was be a free celebration of live music and dancing at the Ross Theatre in West Princes Street Gardens, and was headlined by British Bollywood singer Navin Kundra, culminating in a 20-minute display of fireworks. Beforehand, a Diwali parade performed through the streets of the city centre. Hundreds of local school children and pipers from the army, Royal Air Force and Royal Navy also took part in the event.

The city’s Lord Provost Frank Ross, who is the Edinburgh event’s patron, said: “Diwali is a dazzling festival of lights, live music and dancing. I am delighted that we have been able to support this event through the OneCity Trust and expand it into Edinburgh’s biggest and most multi-cultural Diwali celebration yet.

Edinburgh’s Diwali Festival organiser, Mohindra Dhall MBE, said: “Edinburgh’s Diwali is fast becoming a great success and the city’s autumn festival.”