Doddie Weir thanks well-wishers following MND announcement

Doddie Weir has taken to social media to thank well-wishers after he announced that he was suffering from motor neurone disease.

The Scotland rugby legend made the announcement while on holiday with his family in New Zealand and has received messages of support from around the globe.

The former British and Irish Lion, who earned 61 caps for Scotland tweeted: “Thanks everyone for all your very kind messages of support. I’m blown away. Now we all need to support @lionsofficial #LionsNZ2017 COME ON!”

The world of rugby has come together following the announcement with messages from fans across the globe.

Ben Carswell‏ tweeted: “Enjoy your time on these shores. If we can do anything to make the time in NZ better for you & your family, send a message.”

@DunnyD96 replied to Weir stating: “Everyone in the rugby world is with you. And all I can say is: you’ve shown tremendous spirit and bravery, Doddie.”

Earlier this week, Gregor Townsend said: “We are all with you Doddie. You will see some incredible support and love from the world of rugby. Gregor”

Earlier this week during a debate in Parliament a Conservative list MSP, Brian Whittle, paid tribute to Doddie Weir following the news of the his diagnosis.

Weir, is originally from Edinburgh and started playing rugby at Stewart’s Melville before moving to Melrose team in the Borders, where he is still based.

At present there are no therapies that can stop the progression of MND.