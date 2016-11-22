Donald Trump: Nigel Farage would be great as UK’s US ambassador

Donald Trump has backed calls for Nigel Farage to be appointed Britain’s ambassador to the US, saying he would do a “great job”.

The president-elect said that “many people” wanted to see the interim Ukip leader as the UK’s senior diplomat in Washington.

Mr Farage recently said he did not think he was “the ambassadorial type” but would “love to help” in dealing with Team Trump.

The tycoon’s endorsement is likely to cause fresh embarrassment for the Prime Minister, who was beaten to meeting the future president in person by Mr Farage.

Following the outsider’s shock election victory Mr Farage said Theresa May’s refusal to bring him in as a go-between was “nonsense” and urged her to set aside “petty personal differences”.

Mr Trump tweeted late on Monday night: “Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job!”

After successfully campaigning for Britain to leave the EU Mr Farage joined Mr Trump at a rally in Jackson, Mississippi, where he was lauded as “the man behind Brexit”.

Following a campaign run on similar anti-establishment lines to the Leave campaign, the Republican described a victory as “Brexit plus plus plus” on the eve of the vote.

Days after the win the pair appeared together in a golden lift following a private meeting at the president-elect’s New York residence, Trump Tower.

By comparison Mrs May had only spoken to Mr Trump over the phone, after reportedly waiting for a string of other leaders to congratulate the winner.

No 10 later rejected suggestions Mr Farage could be the “third person” in the relationship between the PM and her US counterpart and insisted that the Government had “well-established” channels of communication.

In the immediate wake of Mr Trump’s election a leaked memo reportedly sent by Britain’s incumbent ambassador, Sir Kim Darroch, sought to reassure the Government that UK diplomats were “well placed” to capitalise on change at the White House.

However Mr Farage said it was “obvious” that Sir Kim, who took over in January, should resign as he was part of the “old regime”.

“His world view, and the world view of the Trump team are going to be diametrically opposed and I would have thought it would be sensible to put someone there who was likely to get on with Team Trump,” he told Sky News.

“I don’t think I will be the ambassadorial type. Whatever talents or flaws I have got I don’t think diplomacy is at the top of my list of skills.”

