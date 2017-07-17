Doritos recall following allergy scare

TWO pack sizes of Doritos have been recalled by their manufacturer due to allergy concerns.

The Chilli Heatwave snacks have been pulled from shelves by parent company Pepsico, because they contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

Picture: Contributed

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The affected product details are: Doritos Chilli Heatwave, pack size: 150g with a best-before date of 07/10/2017, batch codes: GBC209 166 and GBC209 167 (time code affected between 23:47 - 01:00) 7174

And, 90g Doritos Chilli Heatwave, with best-before date of 07/10/2017 and batch codes: GBC207 166 and GBC207 167 (time code affected between 23:47 - 01:00) 7187

READ MORE: MacSween recalls haggis products over ‘botulism fears’

A spokesman for PepsiCo said: “We are recalling a limited quantity of Doritos Chilli Heatwave 90g and 150g packs as a small amount of incorrectly flavoured product may have been packed into these bags.

“The product contains flavourings which contain milk, cheese powder and milk protein.

“Whilst the packaging does state that the chips are made in a factory which handles milk, the allergen is not declared on the ingredients list and therefore presents an allergen risk for milk.

“We take the safety and quality of our products very seriously and we are reaching out to consumers through retailers, the FSA, allergen support group networks and our own database of those affected by allergies.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. If you believe you are affected please contact our Customer Care Line on 0800 274 777 for a full refund and for further information and advice.

“No other Doritos products are affected.”

READ MORE: Tesco issue urgent recall for lipstick and lollipop pens

Allergy charities have issued warnings to the general public, advising them to avoid the products if they are intolerant to milk.

AllergyUK said: “PepsiCo is recalling two pack sizes of Doritos Chilli Heatwave because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

“This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it.”