Driver charged for travelling wrong way down the M9

Drivers travelling on a busy motorway were left stunned as a car came towards them on the wrong side of the carriageway.

Terrified commuters travelling westbound on the M9 were forced to swerve in and out of lanes near Newbridge on Saturday afternoon as the driver travelled “calmly” in the opposite direction.

Police Scotland were unable to confirm where and when he entered the motorway, but it is understood he made his way from the M9 onto the M8 before being pulled over by the police.

A 44-year-old man was later charged by police and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

One stunned driver told the Evening News he was travelling with his child in the car when he noticed the vehicle as he was passing under the Newbridge roundabout.

He said other drivers were left “terrified” as the car approached them and they were forced to swerve lanes at high speed to avoid colliding.

He said: “I was driving along the outside lane when the car in front suddenly swerved into the inside lane.

“That’s when I noticed a car coming towards me going the wrong way.

“I quickly moved out of his way to safety as he continued along down the wrong side of the road.

“It was a frightening experience – my wife and four-year daughter were in the car with me.

“But the driver going the wrong way seemed quite calm about it and appeared, bizarrely, to be looking for a way to get to the correct side.”

Another motorist, who was travelling on the eastbound carriageway, reported seeing a large queue of traffic around 3.20pm as police dealt with the blundering motorist, who was subsequently arrested and charged.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh have charged a 44-year-old man after reports were received of a vehicle driving the wrong way on the M8.

“Officers were made aware of the incident around 3.10pm on Saturday, June 17.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

