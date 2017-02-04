Drugs seized in dawn raids across the Capital

POLICE swooped on suspected drug dealers in coordinated dawn raids across the Capital yesterday.

Operation Eagle saw five homes hit across the city as up to 70 officers acted on tip-offs and months of intelligence.

Police perform dawn raids on drug dealers - Granton Medway. Picture; Greg Macvean

Heroin, cocaine, cannabis and diazepam worth £9,500 was seized, as well as £2,400 in cash.

A 36-year-old man and two women, aged 47 and 38, were arrested for alleged drug offences.

“Why are we taking this approach? Well, it’s not because Trainspotting 2 has just been released,” DCI Alwyn Bell joked at the pre-bust briefing.

Quoting figures of a third less drug dealing charges in Edinburgh since 2013, DCI Bell told officers yesterday’s operation was “our opportunity to do something about it.”

Pic Greg Macvean

It was about “carrying the fight” to dealers across the city as five teams of officers were handed details of their targets.

“Hit hard when you go in but be professional and act with integrity and respect – don’t let yourselves down,” added DCI Bell.

Co-ordinating the raids from Fettes, Superintendent Lesley Clark said: “Serious organised crime and other individuals are making a lot of money from drugs. It has life-changing effects on families – and not for the better.”

The Evening News followed a team to Granton Medway, where officers used a battering ram to force their way into a ground-floor flat, and on to Longstone Street.

“We get very good community intelligence and we police by consent,” said DCI Bell.

“We want to reassure the community if they report something to the police, we take it seriously.

“We are here for them.

“It’s about the message to the community that we’re taking action. It’s about the message to the drug dealers that we’re serious that organised crime won’t be tolerated.”

Homes in Rannoch Road, Clermiston, Oxgangs Park and Wardieburn Street West, Granton, were also searched.

DCI Bell promised similar action over the next five weeks as officers clamp down on the Capital’s dealers and organised crime.

“It’s really gratifying,” he said, after months of intelligence work including tip-offs from the public, local policing and detective work.

“It’s important officers involved understand how it fits with police priorities and why we’ve got them out of bed in the morning.

“For local communities it’s a really important issue – to improve local areas for their children and break the cycle of crime.”

Drug crime was made a priority by Edinburgh police after public feedback on their main concerns in the Your View Counts survey.

“We want to deter and disrupt, wherever we can, organised crime and there’s a sense of satisfaction but there’s a long road ahead – we’re determined today isn’t a one-off.”

Anyone wishing to take part in the Your View Counts survey can visit: www.scotland.police.uk/yourviewcounts

