Ducklings rescued from Stockbridge drain

The Scottish SPCA is caring for two young ducklings after they were spotted walking down a street near Stockbridge.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was contacted on Wednesday 24 May to help the ducklings as they were in danger of being attacked by cats.

Norman McBeath, who called the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline said, “My neighbours and I could hardly believe it when two little ducklings were walking down our little street which is a long way from any water!

“I rang the Scottish SPCA and they were here very quickly and reassured me that this was quite common at this time of year and that the mother would probably nest again next month to produce another brood.”

National Wildlife Centre Colin Seddon said, “We’ll now give the ducklings the care and attention they need and they will join the other 150 ducklings already being looked after at our wildlife centre in Fishcross.

“They’ll be mixed into a group and when they are fully fit and able to fend for themselves we’ll release them together at a carefully chosen location.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.