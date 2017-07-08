Ed Sheeran adds second Glasgow date to UK tour

Ed Sheeran has added a second Glasgow date to his UK tour.

Tickets to see the star were in demand this morning with the Hampden Park tickets selling out.

To combat the first gig selling out almost instantly, a second gig was added for June 2 2018.

The second date was quickly added to give eager fans who missed out on tickets another chance to see the singer perform live.

The UK tour dates announcement came after Glasgow was rocked by the singer with two sellout nights at the SSE Hydro.