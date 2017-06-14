Edinburgh Airport bosses hit back at ‘5th worst in world’ ranking

TRANSPORT bosses have hit back after Edinburgh was named as having the fifth worst airport in the world.

Analysis by compensation company AirHelp looked at numbers of cancelled or delayed flights, passenger reviews and social media feedback.

Edinburgh Airport has been named as one of the worst in a study. Picture; Ian Georgeson

But a spokesman for Edinburgh Airport dismissed the findings as “wrong” and said passengers are the best judges of performance.

“We don’t think that this so-called AirHelp score helps anyone,” he said. “It’s wrong and we don’t recognise the figures given or agree with the weighting.

“Our passengers and airlines tell us how we’re performing and we’ll continue to work hard at giving the best service we can, measuring our performance and listening to make sure we get better.”

US-based AirHelp examined data from its database which cross references commercial figures on flight time performance with other sources – including government agencies.

The research, from last December to March, also took into account airports’ Skytrax ranking which asks passengers to review airports and airlines online. Social media posts on airport experiences were also considered, with 136,644 English-language tweets collected.

News of Edinburgh’s low ranking received a mixed reaction on social media from travellers.

“I travel through many, many airports and find Edinburgh up there with the best,” Scott Wilson posted on Facebook.

“Yes it can be infuriating at security and when your flight leaves from outer gates, but on the whole it’s very good.”

But John Barclay posted: “Probably is one of the worst. Charging people to drop off and pick up, overpriced food outlets, dreadful security area.”

Faring worse than Edinburgh in the study were London Gatwick and Manchester – ranked second and third worst, respectively. London Heathrow was ranked top UK airport.

The study was carried out at 76 airports across the world – with Singapore rated the best and Kuwait the worst.

On-time performance, quality of service and how well carriers process claims for compensation were all measured.

The UK’s BA and Virgin ranked seventh and eighth best but Monarch and Ryanair the fourth and fifth worst.

“It’s important – now more so than ever – that passenger service is a top priority of both airlines and airports, ensuring they receive the experience they deserve,” said Marius Fermi, UK Country Manager at AirHelp.

“It’s disappointing, then, that British airports like Edinburgh are landing at the bottom of the global list – providing passengers with lower than average quality and service, more flight delays and cancellations than others, and low levels of positive social media engagement.

“Airports and airlines should take note ahead of the travel rush this summer.”