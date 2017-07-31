Edinburgh Castle range of tweed fashion launched

Historic Environment Scotland is highlighting the country’s rich heritage to get ahead in the fashion world with the launch of its exclusive Edinburgh Castle tweed collection.

The organisation’s retail arm is looking to boost its fashion credentials with the launch of the stylish Edinburgh Castle tweed, in-store and online, with a collection set to rival top-end retailers in Scotland.

The 11-piece range includes staple pieces and homeware items, from long scarves, tote bags and tweed holdalls to throws, wallets and teddy bears, with heritage at the heart of each design.

Natasha Troitino, the head of retail at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “It’s great to see such high demand for a part of Scottish heritage throughout the seasons but we wanted to create a collection which was more confident style-wise. We recognised that there is a growing demand for our Scottish heritage products from further afield, as many tourists like to take a piece of Scottish heritage home with them.

“We felt it was key to introduce a fashion line which would appeal to our expanding market, both at home and overseas.

“Our newly-created tweed range will be a huge hit this summer as it truly reflects Scotland’s rich heritage as we put a modern twist on some of our classics.”

The tweed, which is handcrafted by Scottish Knockando Woolmill, was created with inspiration from the castle’s surroundings.

The history and traditional skills of Knockando Woolmill match Historic Environment Scotland’s ethos, particularly in 2017, the Scottish Government’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

Ms Troitino added: “Our online site acts as a shop window to the world, showcasing our unique collections on a global scale to tap into those looking for a piece of Scottish heritage in a 21st-century style.”

The Historic Scotland online shop offers shipping to a number of international destinations including the United States, Canada, Australia and Europe.