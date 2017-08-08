Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows targeting Donald Trump

It is the story that just won’t go away – the rise and potential fall of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Trump has been a target for acts at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe even before his unlikely ascent to the most powerful office in the land.

The brash businessman who was trying to build a golf course in Aberdeen made him the butt of jokes, and serious criticisms, something only elevated when he became candidate Trump in 2015, and nominee Trump in 2016.

Now he’s President Trump, and its expected he’ll feature in all manner of shows at this year’s festival fringe, whether comedic or serious.

You’d be hard pressed to find a comedian that won’t give at least a passing mention to the most famous man on the planet, but this is a round-up of some of the most anticipated shows that will target the President directly.

Simon Jay: Trumpageddon

Pitching yourself as a Trump lookalike isn’t all that difficult, you just need a long-ish wig and copious amounts of orange facepaint.

Simon Jay has both of these key components, but he also has a sharp wit and jokes in spades as he brings this returning show to the Fringe.

Trump, played by Jay, is the ‘host’ of this unique and semi-improvised satire, with audience interaction guaranteed.

At The Gilden Balloon Teviot, August 2-8, 10-15, 17-22, 24-28

Erich McElroy: Tops Trump

A politically minded, UK-based American seems like one of the better options if one is trying to land a comedic blow on the notoriously thin-skinned President.

Erich McElroy’s Twitter account is full of political barbs, and his Trump-themed show at this year’s Fringe appears to be no different.

Having appeared on BBC Radio Scotland’s Breaking the News, McElroy has won rave reviews for his comedy, called by The Scotsman ‘well worth it’.

At Laughing Horse/Espionage, August 3-27

Chris Turner: What a Time to be Alive

In a perfect bit of symmetry, Chris Turner did the exact opposite of what McElroy did, and moved to America in the aftermath of Brexit.

Little did he know that he was about to be ruled over by arguably Brexit’s most prominent international backer.

Turner’s show sees him back this side of the pond for what promises to be another virtuoso performance following well received previous Fringe stints.

At Pleasance Courtyard, August 2-27

Jan Ravens: Difficult Woman

One of the most anticpated shows of the Fringe is the solo debut of former Dead Ringers star Jan Ravens.

The impressionist, who was famous for her turns as the likes of Fiona Bruce and Ann robinson on the show, is bringing her new satire show to Edinburgh.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Fringe shows targeting Brexit

Promising impressions of big political figures like Theresa May (it is the description of May as ‘bloody difficult’ that the show takes its name from) its certain that the US President will feature, even if he is just a target for Ravens’ characters.

At Gilded Balloon Teviot, August 2-15, 17-27

Trump’d: Theatre

Musical Theatre and political comedy don’t always seem like a natural fit,. But this new piece from the legendary Cambridge Footlights looks to change all that.

It is set in a dystopian fictional future in which Trump has gone full dictator and America is on the brink.

The show bills itself as an “all-singing, all-dancing, parody-musical journey through the desolate wasteland of future America.”

If that doesn’t pique your interest, then nothing will.

At C Venues, August 2-14, 16-28

Locker Room Talk: Theatre

There are of course a number of serious issues when discussing the President, and one play aims to showcase this in a stark way.

READ MORE: Locker room talk to inspire new Scots play

Trump’s comments about groping women without their consent nearly derailed his Presidential campaign, and this play tackles it head on.

Gary McNair’s piece is based on interviews with dozens of men on the issue of ‘locker-room talk’ (how Trump explained his comments) but their words will be read by female actors.

At the Traverse Theatre, August 21