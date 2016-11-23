Edinburgh firm develop app to keep Catholics ‘in touch with God’

IT IS billed as an example of “compassionate technology” that will allow the faithful to stay in touch with God – even when they can’t find a reliable WiFi signal.

It is billed as an example of “compassionate technology” that will allow the faithful to stay in touch with God – even when they can’t find a reliable WiFi signal.

Archbishop Leo Cushley was in the Vatican launching the Mass and confession finder app. Picture: Scottish Catholic Church /PA Wire

The Catholic Church in Scotland has unveiled a pioneering app for smartphones and tablet computers that it says will help people to stay connected to its work and teachings.

In what is being described as the world’s first interactive Mass and confession finder app, Catholics across the country will be able to find churches and services close to them and receive regular news.

The Catholic App, developed in partnership with Edinburgh-based technology firm Musemantik, is powered by GPS technology, a relatively old innovation but one the app’s developers believe could bring far-reaching benefits.

Dr Maciej Zurawski, the company’s CEO, said the Catholic app was “personal, compassionate technology” that can “change minds and hearts”.

Unlike a standard website, he said the mobile software acted like “a friend that takes the initiative to inspire you”.

As well as providing information on nearby services, the app sends out regular “spiritual inspirations” to users. It also stands to assist dioceses by attracting younger Catholics, providing statistics about when and where Masses and confessions are most needed, and cutting down on the costs of printing standard literature.

Dr Zurawski said: “There are already plenty of apps for optimising physical health but we believe much more engaging apps are needed for spiritual wellbeing. They have the potential to change and deepen how we grow spiritually.”

The firm hopes other Catholic dioceses around the world will purchase the app, with five others in Scotland already said to be interested.

The Catholic Church in Scotland said the app was a “personal thank you to Pope Francis” in the Church’s Jubilee Year of Mercy.

The app, which be released next year, was unveiled by Archbishop Leo Cushley of St Andrews and Edinburgh during a visit to the Vatican.

He said: “This is a little bit of smart technology that could make a big impact on how the Catholic Church brings the mercy of God and the joy of the Gospel to our contemporary world.”

The launch event was attended by Monsignor Dario Vigano, prefect of the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communication.

He said: “I congratulate Archbishop Cushley, the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh and the Catholic Church in Scotland for being so imaginative in responding to the Holy Father’s call.”