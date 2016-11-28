Edinburgh man’s act of kindness stuns lollipop lady

A small act of kindness for a lollipop lady after her daughter’s bike was stolen has melted thousands of hearts on social media.

Andy Noble, 28, surprised Elizabeth Harvey with his lovely gesture when he pulled a brand new bike out of his van and gifted it her

Andy bought Elizabeth's daughter a replacement bike, after the girl had hers stolen. Picture: SWNS

And now the image of the happy encounter shared by Andy, from Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, has been liked more than 13,000 times on his Facebook page.

Elizabeth, who helps children cross the road near Gracemount Primary School in Edinburgh, was shocked when Andy appeared with the new bike.

Her daughter Holly’s bike had been stolen by heartless thieves while she attended a Children in Need event at the school on November 18.

Andy, a personal fitness instructor, shared the image of him and delighted Elizabeth standing together on his Facebook page last Wednesday.

He said: “She attended the school’s Children in Need charity night and took her beautiful wee daughter up on her bike.

“While inside, some inconsiderate individual stole it. So I was waiting on her this morning to ask if the school had done anything to retrieve it and she replied no.

“I told her to shut her eyes while I nipped to the back of my van. Last night after my shift, I went away and bought a bike for her daughter.

“Poor woman had tears in her eyes.”

And he rounded off the post by saying: “Just the little things in life.”

Gregory Dimeck, head teacher of Gracemount Primary School, said: “On the day of Children in Need, someone came into the school grounds and stole Holly’s bike.

“As soon as I heard about this, I arranged for our primary six and seven pupils to keep an eye out for the bike over the following weekend.

“Someone managed to find and although it had been vandalised, we had it sent to the Edinburgh Bike Station to have it fixed. Holly now has two bikes which are as good as new.

“Andy’s act of kindness was lovely and Liz is really grateful for what he did.”

Andy’s kind-hearted gesture melted many hearts on social media.

Marie Hughes commented: “What a lovely young gentleman with a big heart.”

Heather Kilgour said: “Should be more people like you. One kind act of generosity is enough to lift thousands of moods, well done on you.”

Keith Dowie posted: “Well done Andy, you restore our faith in humanity.”