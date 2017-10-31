Edinburgh pays tribute to fallen soldiers

WAR heroes were among guests of honour at the opening of the Capital’s memorial garden to honour fallen soldiers.

Lord Provost Frank Ross led a special group of wreath layers yesterday at the Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance, by the Scott Monument in Princes Street Gardens.

Veterans look on at the dedication service

Serving armed forces personnel, veterans and families watched on as more than 30 wreaths were laid at a service organised by Legion Scotland.

“This was a wonderful occasion which was very well attended by representatives from all three Services,” said Legion Scotland National Chairman Charlie Brown.

“It was heart-warming to see so many people connected to the Armed Forces community in Scotland as well as a fantastic turnout from the public as well.”

Also present were representatives from the Scottish Government, The Royal Scots, The Scots Guards, Police Scotland and others.

Erin Ritchie, 17, from Port Seton and a sixth year pupil at Preston Lodge High School, was the piper at the event.

She started piping at the age of nine and has played at many prestigious events including the 35th anniversary of the Falklands Conflict and the tenth anniversary of the end of operations in Northern Ireland.

“It’s an honour for me to play at such a poignant event as we remember those who gave their all so that we could grow up with the freedoms we so often take for granted,” she said.

Following the opening of the Garden of Remembrance, guests then moved into Poppyscotland’s Field of Remembrance.

A sea of stunning memorials has been created from thousands of remembrance symbols that have been returned to the charity from supporters across the globe.

Legion Scotland is the largest ex-service membership charity in Scotland supporting veterans of all ages and from all conflicts. With nearly 165 branches, 65 clubs and more than 30,000 members, the charity covers remembrance, comradeship and befriending.

Lord Provost Frank Ross said: “This November, people the length and breadth of Britain will pay tribute to all those who have fought and died – and who continue to do so – in order to keep this country safe.

“Whether it’s by attending a Remembrance Service or Parade, wearing a poppy with pride, or simply by taking a moment of quiet reflection in the Garden of Remembrance, we can all show our gratitude and appreciation for the enormous sacrifices being made every day on our behalf by so many courageous men and women.

“You can find the Garden in East Princes Street Gardens next to the Scott Monument. It is there you will find the wreath which I laid on behalf of everyone in Edinburgh, lest we forget.”

Further information about Poppyscotland’s welfare services and fundraising initiatives is available at www.legionscotland.org.uk

