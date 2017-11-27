Edinburgh poker ace wins £3 million in contest

Have your say

A POKER ace is celebrating after taking home £3 million by fighting off competition from the world’s best Texas Hold ’Em players.

Dominik Nitsche won the World Series of Europe High Roller competition in the Czech Republic town of Rozadov.

Dominik, 27, who is an 888poker Ambassador, also picked up his fourth WSOP Gold Bracelet along with the cash prize – taking his poker winnings to £10m since he started playing the game as a teenager.

The German, who has been living in the Capital for the past couple of years with his girlfriend Morgane, said: “I am really pleased to have won the competition.

“I felt I played really well during the tournament which was a combination of preparation and execution.

“I made no mistakes at all. I think I played perfect poker.”