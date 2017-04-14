Edinburgh Police Choir seeks singing detective

CRIME-busting choristers are on the look-out for a new musical director to lead their multi award winning troupe.

The 50-strong Edinburgh Police Choir, based at Craigsbank Church, need someone to lead Sunday practices and tune them up for about 15 charity performances a year.

And the successful applicant need not be a member of the force, with only a third of members current or retired officers and staff.

“They’ll need drive, determination and a good sense of humour,” said outgoing MD Elaine Hamilton, who is retiring after three years at the helm.

“It’s been brilliant. They’re a fantastic bunch of people. They work hard – though sometimes in need of a little persuasion – and play hard.”

Having played the September 11 10th anniversary commemorations in New York, the choir enters competitions across the UK as well as playing to sellout crowds in its home city.

“We’re really an extended family,” said chair Fraser Cameron, 51, whose wife and daughter are also members.