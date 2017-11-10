Edinburgh Remembrance events to honour fallen heroes

Events are taking place across Edinburgh this weekend to remember those Armed Forces who lost their lives during conflict.

The firing of the Castle gun will signal the start of the Armistice Day Service today. A two-minute silence will follow and the service in the Garden of Remembrance at 11am.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and fellow politicians, as well as members of the Armed Forces community, will join together on Remembrance Sunday for a ceremony at the Stone of Remembrance, starting at 11am, then St Giles’. Hundreds will also gather at Haymarket.

The Annual Parade and Service of Remembrance on the footpath between the Floral Clock and the Grey’s Memorial in West Princes Street Gardens will take place from 10.15am until noon.