Edinburgh to bid for Low Emission Zone

The Capital is to bid to have Scotland’s first Low Emission Zone (LEZ) to tackle air pollution.

Lorries, vans and buses which did not meet emission standards would likely face fines for driving within the designated area.

At the first full council meeting since the local elections, councillors agreed to approach the Scottish Government, which has said it will fund one pilot LEZ by 2018.

Glasgow has already made clear its interest in the idea and Friends of the Earth has said it is the frontrunner to host the first LEZ.

Green councillor Chas Booth said Edinburgh needed to act quickly to be in with a chance.

He said: “This is an urgent issue. Our air quality is breaching legal limits at a number of places across the city and that is having an impact on our citizens.”

He said pollution caused around 2500 deaths each year across Scotland.