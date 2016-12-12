Edinburgh Zoo bans import of birds from Europe

Edinburgh Zoo has halted the import of birds from Europe amid fears over fatal bird flu.

Last week the Scottish Government declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, meaning all captive birds and poultry must be kept separate from wild birds, which could be potential carriers of the virus.

The Zoo had already temporarily axed its popular penguins parade and closed its walk-through aviaries until the ban is lifted.

Now it has imposed a ban on European birds coming over to the tourist attraction.

Oliver Davies, of Edinburgh Zoo, said: “We have stopped importing birds from Europe as a precaution. But it is important to say that the disease is still in Europe.”