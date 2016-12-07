Building work begins on £32m new West Calder High

Construction work has started on the new £32 million West Calder High School.

The new school, for 1000 pupils, is due to open in 2018 and will include a swimming pool, floodlit 3G sports pitch, and sports facilities for school and community use.

Pupils joined council depute leader Cathy Muldoon and vice-chairman of the education executive, David Dodds, at the site to mark the occasion, along with representatives from West Lothian Council, Hub South East and builders Morrison Construction.

Cllr Muldoon said: “It’s fantastic to see work start on the new West Calder High School, with a good deal of activity now taking place to get the site ready for construction.

“We are investing over £100 million in education infrastructure projects to ensure West Lothian children have the best possible learning environment. West Lothian already has one of the best school estates in the country and our ongoing investment will build on this.”