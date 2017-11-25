Fettes College tops independent school ranks

Have your say

TWO prominent schools in the Capital have been named among Scotland’s top independent institutions.

Edinburgh’s Fettes College was ranked top from the list of schools that follow the A-level/GCSE or International Baccalaureate examination system.

George Heriot’s School placed second in the rankings amongst independents that use the Scottish exam system.

Only The High School of Glasgow rated higher than the Lauriston Place school in the category.

The rankings were revealed in a new guide compiled by Parent Power and released today.

The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2018 bases the pecking order on recent exam results.

Bishopbriggs Academy was named as the Scottish state secondary school of the year. The East Dunbartonshire school was selected for the title after rising 15 places to a new high of 11th in the rankings.

There were no Edinburgh state secondary schools in the top three.

Jordanhill School in Glasgow remained top of the state rankings with 79 per cent of pupils attaining five or more Highers. Second and third place went to St Ninian’s High School in Giffnock and Cults Academy in Aberdeen respectively.