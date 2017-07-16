Grace Jones to be subject of city academic conference

SINGER and supermodel Grace Jones is to be the subject of a two-day academic conference.

Delegates at Edinburgh College of Art will be offered lectures including “From a Distance She Looked Like Muhammad Ali In Drag”; “Queen of the Nightclub” and “Grace Jones’ I’ll Never Write My Memoirs: Pop, Art, and Pop Art”. The symposium that will examine the music and eccentric style of the iconic 80s icon model, singer, songwriter and actress.

She famously played henchwoman May Day in the James Bond film A View To A Kill with Sir Roger Moore, and slapped talk show host Russell Harty on TV because she felt left out.

Event organisers have said they’ve already been contacted by five different publishers wanting to publish a book based on talks from the symposium.

It is not known whether Jones, 69, originally from Jamaica, will attend.

Dr Jonathan Murray, lecturer in film and visual culture at Edinburgh College of Art, is one of the organisers behind the event.