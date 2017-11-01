LLOYD WEBBER JOINS FIGHT FOR SCHOOL

EDINBURGH Music School has won the backing of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s charity in its fight against potential council cuts.

The West End supremo’s Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation - which includes his wife - urged city chiefs to think again.

It comes as City of Edinburgh Council considers options to disperse specialist music provision across the city, raising fears over the centre of excellence.

Lady Lloyd Webber hit out at the proposals and said the school had played “a vital role in nurturing musical talent”. she added: “At a time when access to the arts is being eroded on a number of levels, we would ask Edinburgh city council to reconsider its proposal to close the school as part of its cost-cutting exercise.”