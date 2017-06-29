New home for overcrowded primary school

AN overcrowded primary school is to be moved to a new purpose-built home.

Victoria Primary School, in Newhaven, will be relocated to Western Harbour, under plans approved by the city council on Thursday.

It will mean changes to the catchment areas for both Victoria and Trinity primary schools.

City education leader Councillor Ian Perry said: “Victoria Primary School will soon outgrow its current site and the new location at Western Harbour is ideal particularly with so many of the new pupils coming from that area.”