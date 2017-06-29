New primary for Edinburgh as another school moved

A NEW primary school is to be built in the Capital – while another one is to be moved.

The overcrowded Victoria Primary School, in Newhaven, is to move to a new site at Western Harbour, under plans approved by the city council on Thursday.

It will mean changes to the catchment areas for both Victoria and Trinity primary schools.

Councillors also agree to build a new primary in south-east Edinburgh, on a site within the Broomhills’ housing development south of Frogston Road East and between Burdiehouse Road and Broomhills Road.

There will be changes to the catchment areas of Gracemount Primary School, Gilmerton Primary School, Liberton Primary School, Gracemount High School and Liberton High School.

City education leader Councillor Ian Perry said: “The significant housing development planned for south-east Edinburgh means we will need a new primary school in the area because of expected accommodation pressures.

“Similarly Victoria Primary School will soon outgrow its current site and the new location at Western Harbour is ideal particularly with so many of the new pupils coming from that area.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part in both statutory consultations as the feedback from our school communities has helped us shape these proposals. I have also given a commitment today saying we will continue to consult with parents as we move forward.”