New primary school for Edinburgh

A NEW primary school is to be built in south-east Edinburgh to cope with a growing population.

Councillors agreed on Thursday to build the school on a site within the Broomhills’ housing development south of Frogston Road East and between Burdiehouse Road and Broomhills Road.

There will be changes to the catchment areas of Gracemount Primary School, Gilmerton Primary School, Liberton Primary School, Gracemount High School and Liberton High School.

City education leader Councillor Ian Perry said: “The significant housing development planned for south-east Edinburgh means we will need a new primary school in the area because of expected accommodation pressures.”