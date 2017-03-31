Supply teacher numbers in Capital have almost halved

THE number of supply teachers available to Edinburgh schools has halved since 2011, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson told MSPs.

At First Minister’s Questions she challenged Nicola Sturgeon over falling teacher numbers. She said: “There are fewer teachers, more vacancies and fewer supply teachers to fill in when needed. How can the First Minister defend that?”

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson during First Minister's Questions. Picture; PA

Data obtained by the Tories under freedom of information showed supply teachers in the city had fallen from 305 in 2011 to 165 in the current year so far.

Ms Davidson, who is MSP for Edinburgh Central, said: “For parents who just want their children to get a decent standard of education, it is deeply worrying. This failure to properly staff our classrooms is the result of ten years of neglect by this incompetent SNP Government.”

Ms Sturgeon said new routes had been created for teacher recruitment and the intake for teaching training had been increased. “We have asked the General Teaching Council to look at what more can be done to motivate supply teachers.”