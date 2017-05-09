Swinney addresses MSPs following ‘shameful’ literacy report

John Swinney admitted “overbearing” guidance is distracting teachers from educating children after new data showed falling standards of literacy among pupils.

The education secretary made a statement to the Scottish Parliament this afternoon after the latest Scottish Survey for Literacy and Numeracy found writing performance of youngsters in the second year of secondary and the final year of primary fell between 2016 and 2012.

Mr Swinney told the chamber the figures were not good enough and said there were several key areas where education must improve.

He also admitted more had to be done to identify pupils who need additional support.

“We need to be clearer about the standards expected in our classrooms,” Swinney said.

“This is has meant teachers have not always been certain about what is required to meet each Curriculum for Excellence level in literacy, in numeracy and across the curriculum area. Too much well-meaning but overbearing guidance has been produced nationally, locally and sometimes in schools themselves.

“This has created too much clutter in the curriculum and can divert teachers time from learning and teaching.”

Ther minister added the Scottish Government had already taken action on educational reform but added that it would not deliver “an overnight solution, it will take time before we see their full effect”.

He said: “It is clear we must stay the course and continue to make the changes that are necessary to strengthen Scottish education.

“This requires an unwavering focus on improving Scotland’s education system for every child and we are doing exactly that.”

Scottish Conservatives spokeswoman Liz Smith said many parents in Scotland would view the statistics as “shameful”.

Iain Gray of Labour said class sizes north of the border had grown to some of “the biggest in the developed world” and called for more teachers “with more support to do the job they love to do.”

READ MORE: Literacy levels drop among Scots pupils