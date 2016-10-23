Teacher who spent hours in bed with pupil will not fight classroom ban

Disgraced teacher Isabelle Graham will not fight the decision to ban her from the classroom despite claiming she was the victim of a set-up.

The devout Christian was judged unfit to teach by a disciplinary panel that heard allegations she spent three hours in bed with a 17-year-old boy on his prom night at a Travelodge in Edinburgh.

Married Graham resigned from her job at Whitburn Academy, West Lothian, after the claims emerged and was barred from the profession following a General Teaching Council For Scotland (GTCS) hearing in August.

The 27-year-old had been expected to fight for her career in court after insisting she had no memory of what had happened and that her drink must have been spiked.

But it’s now emerged she’s snubbed the chance to clear her name.

A source explained: “Her name is now removed from the teaching register, that’s the end of it. Graham had the option to seek a judicial review at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

“But despite her protestations of innocence, no papers have been lodged within the timescale allowed to raise an appeal.”

A probe into Graham’s behaviour was launched after a photograph emerged on social media showing a youngster holding what appeared to be a bottle of champagne at the door of a hotel room while a blonde woman slept in the bed.

The image was captioned by one student with the words: “Poor show from Miss Graham.”

Carla Roth, who presented the case for the GTCS, said the incident had left pupils “uncomfortable” and “somewhat shocked”, adding: “You have to question what sort of role model was provided in this instance.”

Graham, who was engaged at the time, denied the allegations. Her husband Andrew Wilkie, a trainee clergyman, has stood by her.

A police investigation was also launched after the photo emerged but the case was not brought to court because of a lack of evidence.

Graham, who now uses the name Shona Wilkie, and her husband had relocated to Aldershot, Hants, and began working for Christian charity, the Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Scripture Readers Association.

However, an investigation was launched when details of the GTCS findings emerged.

A spokesman for the Court of Session confirmed no paperwork had been lodged by Graham, while the GCTS said it could not comment on individual cases.

Last night, Graham could not be contacted for comment.

Her father Paul, a pastor with the Destiny Church in Edinburgh, also refused to comment.