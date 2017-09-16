Total Scots students at Edinburgh University drops while rUK number rises

The number of Scots enrolling at Edinburgh University has fallen alongside a 20 per cent rise in those coming from elsewhere in the UK.

Figures show there were 2,166 undergraduate entrants in 2016/17 compared to 2,191 in 2012/13, the year higher-rate tuition fees were introduced.

During the same period, the number of those coming from the rest of the UK (rUK) – who now pay £9,250 a year – rose 20 per cent from 1,482 to 1,771.

The number of international students from countries outside of the EU increased 17 per cent to 1,041.

Scottish and EU students have their tuition paid for by the Scottish Government, which means their numbers are capped.

But there is no limit on the number of rUK or international students universities can offer places to. The statistics from Edinburgh University show the number of Scottish students has fluctuated around the 2,000-mark since 2012/13.

Figures for St Andrews University show 555 Scots took up a place in 2016/17, up from 413 in 2012/13. The number of students from England, Wales and Northern Ireland rose from 445 to 604.

An Edinburgh University spokeswoman said: “Scottish and EU students at the University of Edinburgh are supported through a prescribed number of funded places provided by the Scottish Funding Council – which we cannot exceed – and tuition fees paid through the Student Awards Agency For Scotland.

“This both protects and caps the number of Scottish undergraduates who can be admitted.”