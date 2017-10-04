West Lothian primary pupils are best in Scotland at maths

Have your say

Pupils from a West Lothian primary school have emerged as Scottish champions in an online maths contest,

The primary 4-7 pupils from Woodmuir Primary School in the village of Breich, came top in the competition by education enterprise Sumdog.

Pupils from the winning class this week visited the Scottish Parliament to be presented with their winners’ trophy by Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills John Swinney.

The children scooped the top prize with an average 943 out of 1,000 maths questions correctly answered.

Overall, more than 850 schools throughout Scotland entered the contest, which ran during Maths Week Scotland.