Election to be held for Leith Links Community Council

Following a nomination process, membership has now been confirmed for the Capital’s community councils.

However, a poll is required for Leith Links Community Council due to the volume of nominations submitted for this area.

Residents in this area will be invited to vote online and in person. Anyone aged 16 or over who is registered on the electoral role from September 1 can take part and decide who should represent their local area.

Votes can be registered securely over a special website from Wednesday October 19 until the voting period closes at 8pm Thursday October 27.

Councillor Maureen Child, Convener of the Communities and Neighbourhoods Committee, said: “Our aim is to deliver democratic processes that people can take part in and trust. To offer different methods of voting including online, we hope to make it easier for people to have a say and that can only be a good thing. We hope that by offering flexible ways to vote that it will attract even more interest in the Leith Links election.”

“Community councils are an ideal way to support communities to thrive, to allow people from all backgrounds to meet and share ideas and to make change happen. They are a fantastic way of making public sector agencies aware of the needs of local areas, and can really help to make changes for the better.”

Online voting will open on Wednesday October 19 and eligible voters will receive information in the post on how to get involved. Polling day will be on Thursday October 27 from 2pm – 8pm at Leith Community Education Centre.

For more information on community councils visit www.edinburgh.gov.uk/communitycouncils or contact the community.councils@edinburgh.gov.uk