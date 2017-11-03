10 great things to do in Edinburgh in the coming week

To have your event considered for 10 Things email details to lrudden@edinburghnews.com

GIRLS NIGHT OUT

THE Dreamboys are back, so if you are looking to book a girls’ night out or to make your Hen Party go with a swing, head for the Playhouse where the popular male strippers are set to keep their hats on Tuesday 7 November.

£21-£31.50

MARTINI MASTERCLASS

AWARD winning brasserie and cocktail lounge, Dine, has launched its Martini Experience.

This exclusive two-hour masterclass unveils the secrets behind the preparation of a perfect balanced Martini.

Bar manager Alessandro Borelli says, “At Dine, the Martini is taken very seriously and this new Martini Experience offers guests the chance to learn about the meticulous Martini craft and create a true cocktail.”

During the masterclass guests will be immersed in the history of the Martini and enjoy five cocktails as well as preparing their very own signature Martini.

Available Monday to Saturday, 12pm-2pm, 2pm-4pm & 4pm-6pm. Booking 0131-218 1818. £30 per person

FILM FESTIVAL

EDINBURGH Short Film Festival, runs until 11 November at Summerhall. Enjoy 32 UK premieres, 28 award-winning films, as well as 20 Scottish-made mini-movies. £6-£7

BONFIRE NIGHT

REMEMEBER, remember the fifth of November. Penny for the Guy? Bonfire Night 2017 is nearly here. For an at a glance guide to all the local firework display and bonfires click here http://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/our-region/edinburgh/six-places-to-celebrate-bonfire-night-in-edinburgh-1-4603205

WEDDING FAIR

THE Edinburgh Corn Exchange Wedding Fair is on this weekend. Whether you’re planning to get hitched and looking for ideas or just a massive fan of brocade bridal wear, this is the place to be.

COMEDY

SEYMOUR Mace headlines Comedy Knights, at the Braids Hills Hotel tomorrow evening, 7.30pm. Also appearing are Luke Graves and Gareth Waugh. £10

MUSEUMS LATE

NEXT Friday, November 10, Museum Lates returns with a Jacobite theme marking the end of the Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland.

For those looking to dance the night away, Museum Lates is serving up a ceilidh to remember.

Experts and novices alike will be invited to dust off their do-si-dos and swing their partners to and fro as traditional tunes are played by The Jacobites ceilidh band.The ever-popular silent disco also returns. Mixing things up is what Museum Lates does best, and traditional will meet contemporary when headliners RnB pop duo Bossy Love take to the stage with their outlandish style. Tickets £12 from at www.nms.ac.uk/lates or call 0300 123 6789.

VAN MORRISON

VAN the Man returns to The Playhouse on Monday 6 November. The seemingly immortal Irish singer songwriter is newly knighted and raring to go.

£50.15-£80.15

SCOTTISH CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

ON Wednesday 8 November the Scottish Chamber Orchestra play Beethoven’s Symphony No 5 at the Usher Hall. 7.30pm. £11-£34

DINING

ENJOY the highest quality seafood. White Horse Oyster & Seafood Bar, Canongate, is now open 7 days a week on the site of the oldest inn on the Royal Mile. www.whitehorseoysterbar.co.uk