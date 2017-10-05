10 great things to do in the coming week

Have your say

EDINBURGH COCKTAIL WEEKEND

THE first ever Edinburgh Cocktail Weekend runs from tomorrow evening through to Sunday.

Fifty bars have created fifty cocktails especially for the weekend. Buy a wristband from www.edinburghcoctailweekend.com and take part in a host of masterclasses and tastings as well as enjoying a cocktail or two.

LIVE SPORT AT MCSORLEY’S

WATCH the Scotland v Slovakia World Cup Qualifiers tonight, Thursday 5 October, at 7.45pm, live at McSorley’s, Forrest Road, on 20ft HD cinema screens with free half time pizza. Get there early to get a seat.

EDINBURGH SPANISH FILM FESTIVAL

THE 2017 Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival presents 15 feature films and 13 short films in Spanish this October.

The fourth edition of the Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival opens with 100 Metres, directed by Marcel Barrena.

All proceeds from the festival’s opening gala will go to the Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic in support of those affected by multiple sclerosis, brought to life by author JK Rowling.

Screening take place from 5-14 October at the Filmhouse and the University of Edinburgh. Screening details can be found at www.edinburghspanishfilmfestival.com

THE SUNSHINE GHOST

A new musical opens at The Studio, Potterrow, tomorrow, 6 October. It tells the comic story of the acquisition of Castle MacKinnon by a love-struck billionaire and property tycoon... £15

ABANDOMAN

IRELAND’S top comedy hip-hop improv team and Fringe favourites Abandoman bring their Life + Rhymes tour to The Stand, Wednesday 11 October. Meet a cast of characters that changes every night. £14

DANCE MEMORIES

THE Living Memory Association hosts a Dancehall Weekend at Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre on Saturday and Sunday, 7 & 8 October.

The weekend will offer a range of free entertainment including a new exhibition about the social history of music and local venues between the 1920s and the 1970s.

Singing workshops and a ‘pop-up’ dancehall with live music from swing singers Tony Delicata and Moray Innes, as well as a screening of a rare 1943 colour film, Dancing in Princes Street Gardens promise to be highlights of the weekend.

Further details can be found at the Living Memory Facebook page on www.facebook.com/livingmemoryassociation/ Free

EAST PIZZAS

CHECK out East Pizzas, Leith’s newest pizza restaurant, opening Saturday on Commercial Street, East Pizzas is focused on thoughtfully sourced food. Open Saturday noon-11pm.

JAZZY AFTERNOON TEA

FROM noon to 3pm on Sunday, the Waldorf Astoria’s autumnal afternoon tea offering will be complimented by jazz music all afternoon.

Prices from £40 per person.

GINFESTIVAL.COM

BRINGING some of the world’s finest gins to The Corn Exchange, GinFestival.com runs from 6.30pm Friday to Sunday. Sessions are £15 per ticket. For details go to www.ginfestival.com

GLOBAL BAROCKER COMPETITION

TOMORROW, 6 October for the fifth year in a row, Hard Rock Cafe, George Street, hosts the Global BARocker Competition (8pm, free), followed by Nirvana Unplugged Tribute Concert (9pm, £9.95).