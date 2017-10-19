10 great things to do in the coming week

To have your event considered, email Liam Rudden at lrudden@edinburghnews.com

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

ON December 4, 1956, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins recorded together - a one-off.

Be transported to Sun Records, Memphis, at The Playhouse, 24-27 October, and discover how the Million Dollar Quartet came about.

Starring Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp. £19.90-£47.40

WORLD CINEMA

CINEMA Attic hosts a special short film night. Come and enjoy Cuba for real, without sunny beaches or any other cliché at Old St Paul’s Hall. Tickets http://bit.ly/2yGHyXc

EXHIBITION

LAST chance to see The Galloway Hoard (at National Museum of Scotland), an unparalleled find of more than 100 Viking-age gold, silver and jewelled treasures. Free

LEE NELSON - SERIOUS JOKER

FRESH from pranking Teresa May with a P45, Simon Bodkin aka Lee Nelson brings his Serious Joker show to town on Wednesday.

After a year that saw him acquainted with some of the world’s most newsworthy and least likable human beings Bodkin is back on the road, having extended his tour.

With six solo Fringe shows to his credit, the funnyman has written and starred in Lee Nelson’s Well Good Show and Lee Nelson’s Well Funny People on BBC Three. As Lee he has also hosted and twice appeared as a guest on Live at the Apollo and performed on shows including Sunday Night at the Palladium and The John Bishop Christmas Show. See him at The Stand at 7pm and 9.30pm.

£20

KEITH JACK

TO celebrate the release of his third album, join Keith Jack on his Movie Night tour at the Brunton on Friday 20 October, where he’ll perform tracks from The Bodyguard, Dirty Dancing and more. £13-£15

POP UP BAR

BROOKLYN Brewery’s Steve Hindy will be hosting Hindy’s Happy Hour today, Thursday 19 October, 8pm-10pm at Andrew Usher & Co. The tap takeover will include some of Brooklyn’s most popular beers.

TRIBUTE TO THE KING OF POP

MOONWALK your way to The Playhouse on Friday 20 October and relive all the hits and dance moves of The King of Pop with a cast of dancers, musicians & MJ tribute act Ben. £22.50-£26.50

HORROR BAR

HORROR fans are in for a treat (and a few tricks) this Halloween at the Capital’s newest pop-up bar, Black Market Barracks, and explore an abandoned medical facility on Market Street.

LIVE MUSIC

BACK with another slice of their uniquely mutant 1950’s pop, Trudy And The Romance play Sneaky Pete’s on Tuesday 24 October.

The gig comes ahead of the release of their new Junkyard Jazz EP in November.

After hitting No 7 in the Spotify viral charts with last year’s indie disco smash He Sings, plus officially ranking as one of the most blogged about bands last year - No 14 - the band’s new release is eagerly anticipated.

With fans also including BBC Radio 1’s Huw Stephens and Phil Taggart and 6 Music’s Tom Ravenscroft and Steve Lamacq, it seems everyone is falling head over heels for the loved-up lads.

So, why not join Trudy and the Romance in their suitably skewed, cinematic world. £8

FUNDRAISER

ST Columba’s Hospice is urging art lovers to come along to its annual art exhibition, from tomorrow to Sunday at The Edinburgh Academy in Stockbridge.