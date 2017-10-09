10 things not to miss during the October Holidays

Have your say

1 JOURNEY TO THE ERA OF OUTLANDER

MUSEUM OF EDINBURGH, Royal Mile

TAKE a walk through Bakehouse Close, where scenes of Outlander were filmed, and step back in time, then there’s a last chance to journey to Jacobean times at Musket, Axe and Drum, an exhibition exploring the old Town Guard.

Marking the 200th anniversary of the disbanding of the Capital’s Town Guard, the city’s early police, it closes 30 October. Free

2 HAUNTED LAURISTON CASTLE

LAURISTON CASTLE, Cramond Road South

LAURISTON Castle offers a spooky series of events for all ages this Halloween.

Younger ones can join in the fun with spooky storytelling (Selecting a Ghost, 28 & 29 October), an interactive haunted hunt through the Castle (28 & 29 October) and a craft class to create spooky pictures.

£6 per event. Book at www.usherhall.co.uk

3 RUB SHOULDERS WITH REBUS

THE WRITER’S MUSEUM, Lady Stair’s Close

THE murky world of Edinburgh’s famous fictional cop, DI Rebus, continues to be told in Rebus30.

Joining the ranks of Sir Walter Scott, Robert Burns and Robert Louis Stevenson; author Ian Rankin and his famous character are celebrated with a rare display of manuscripts, images, and even some police badges belonging to the best-selling writer.

Free, Wednesday-Saturday, 10am-5pm, Sunday, 12pm-5pm

4 ENROL IN MAGIC SCHOOL

LAURISTON CASTLE, Cramond Road South

SWAP ‘muggle’ school for magic school this Autumn. Children aged 7-11 can spend their break at a castle by the sea where they will learn tricks and get up to magical mischief.

No previous magic experience necessary. Wear a costume and bring a wand and the Edinburgh International Magic Festival will do the rest.

£10 per person, book in advance at UsherHall.co.uk

5 START A STAMP COLLECTION

CENTRAL LIBRARY, George IV Bridge

A FUN way for kids to learn languages. Play games linked to Mandarin, Japanese, Spanish and French, and check out the children’s library filled with games, books and places to play hide and seek.

Each child will pick up a free world stamp pack too.

Free, reserve a place in advance, best for ages 7-10

6 CLIMB THE SCOTT OR NELSON MONUMENTS

Princes Street/Calton Hill

CLIMB to the top of the Scott or Nelson monuments and get the best views in the city.

Challenge your calves with the Scott Monument’s 287 steps to see the beautiful skylines of the Old and New Towns.

Admission £5, Monday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Time your visit to the Nelson Monument on Calton Hill with the drop of its time ball at 1 o’clock daily and get a wonderful view of the City and across to Fife.

Admission £5, Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm

7 TAKE A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE

MUSEUM OF CHILDHOOD, Royal Mile

A favourite day out for decades, this is your last chance to visit before it closes for a makeover. So bid farewell to the much-loved Museum before the building temporarily closes on 24 October.

Time your visit to listen to tales of wee folk magic on 21 October or attend a family magic show on 22 October. Free

8 FIND HIDDEN GEMS

CITY ART CENTRE, Market Street

HIDDEN art treasures, designs of an Edinburgh that ‘never was’, and the contemporary work of some of Scotland’s most talented artists - there’s something for all tastes at the City Art Centre this Autumn. Free

9 ENJOY THE RSNO

USHER HALL, Lothian Road

TREAT yourself with a trip to Scotland’s only five-star concert hall to hear the RSNO. RSNO Beethoven and Sibelius, 7.30pm, 13 October. £12.50-£41 / RSNO Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No1, 7.30pm, 20 October £12.50-£41, 0131-

10 DRESS IN FASHIONS OF THE PAST

MUSEUM OF EDINBURGH, Royal Mile

FANS of fashion should visit a new, dedicated Costume Gallery at the Museum of Edinburgh showcasing clothing and accessories worn by women and children in WW1 and WW2. With a dress up area to keep little ones occupied. Free