10 Things to do at the Edinburgh Festival this week

CHOIR OF MAN

FROM the creators of Gobsmacked! and Soweto Gospel Choir comes the Choir of Man – the all singing, all stomping, party. Your landlords for the evening are nine outstanding singers, dancers and musicians who will invite you to drink and sing along with classic party songs. Enjoy! At Assembly Rooms. 6.35pm. £13-£16

EIF: THE DIVIDE PARTS 1 & 2

ALAN Ayckbourn’s newest work receive its World Premiere. Set 100 years in the future, a bloody revolution is about to be ignited. King’s Theatre, Leven Street, until 20 August, 7.30pm. £14-£32

COMEDY: PATRICK MONAHAN & LILY LOVETT

COMEDIAN Patrick Monahan is surely only one of many performers who have found love at the Fringe. He and partner, actress and impressionist Lily Lovett, met here seven years ago and romance blossomed in 2016.

This year, they’re both performing solo shows at 8pm so they can spend the rest of their evenings together. They will even be on stage together in The Patrick Monahan Game Show - a three day run of a dating game show at the Gilded Balloon (17-19 August) in which they hope to match up singles so that they too can find love at the Fringe. Meanwhile, catch them in Rewind Selector 90’s, Gilded Balloon Teviot, (£13-£14) and Lily Lovett Lovett Lovett, I’m Lovin’ It Like That (free), Luaghing Horse @ Espionage.

CLASSIC: DAD’S ARMY RADIO HOUR

DAVID Benson teams up with Jack Lane to bring a pair of classic radio episodes of the much-loved sitcom to life at the Pleasance Dome, 2.40pm. £12.50-£13.50

THEATRE: THE GIANT KILLERS

DISCOVER the untold story of when football was played by lords and peers... until a group of mill workers and two talented Scots changed the sport forever. With Tim Barrow. Gilded Balloon. 2.30pm. £11-£12

POP-UP: PERONI AMBRA

TO celebrate the launch of Peroni Ambra, the Italian brewer has partnered with Copper Blossom, George Street, to host the pop up Apertivo Bar until the end of August. Go visit.

DRAMA: PERFORMERS

BENIDORM’S Perry Benson stars in a new black comedy from Irvine Welsh and Dean Cavanagh set in the swinging 1960s. See it at Assembly Rooms, until 27 August, 4.45pm, £14-£15

DRAG: THE KINSEY SICKS

YOU may be aware The Kinsey Sicks, America’s Favourite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet, are performing a Trump-demolishing musical at the Fringe. In fact, you’re almost certainly aware having read the previous sentence.

Their goals for this musical are modest: 1) to produce one of the most entertaining, thought-provoking shows you’ve ever seen, and 2) to single-handedly bring down the Trump Presidency. Is that too much to ask?

Although there may be some collateral beneficiaries if they achieve their goals (the planet, the human race), their motivations are entirely selfish... they need Donald Trump to join The Kinsey Sicks. Kinsey Sicks: Things You Shouldn’t Say, Gilded Balloon at The Museum, until Monday. 7.30pm. £13

MENTALISM: DERREN BROWN - UNDERGROUND

DIRECT from its sell-out London run, Underground, the latest show from multi-award winning Derren Brown comes to The Playhouse, Monday and Tuesday. £22.90 - £46.65

COMEDY: CURSE OF THE MUMMY

THE guys from Last Chance Saloon take a trip to Ancient Egypt in this mischievous musical mash-up with outrageous humour. At Just the Tonic at The Caves, until 26 August, 7.30pm, £8-£10