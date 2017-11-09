Search

12 stunning acts of remembrance around Scotland

More than 5,500 poppies were handcrafted by a local knitting and crochet group to display at Strathaven Castle, South Lanarkshire. PIC: Stewart Daniels.
More than 5,500 poppies were handcrafted by a local knitting and crochet group to display at Strathaven Castle, South Lanarkshire. PIC: Stewart Daniels.
0
Have your say

From thousands of hand knitted poppies to landmarks lit up in red, Scotland remembers those who went to war this November.