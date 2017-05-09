175 years of the home of Scottish colourists

THIS month, The Scottish Gallery, Scotland’s oldest gallery and home of The Scottish Colourists, celebrates its 175th Birthday by showcasing significant new works in three landmark exhibitions.

The first, Duncan Shanks: Winter Journey, sees one of Scotland’s finest landscape painters return to the gallery with a new show of winter landscapes.

175 years of Art Pins (commemorative lapel pins) and Paintings, is the second, and features 37 artists painting on canvas and a further 45 who have crafted one-off pins.

Finally, Portrait of a Gallery II builds on the successful show of 2010 showing important works in of Scottish art including paintings from The Landscape Tradition and The Scottish Colourists.

Christina Jansen of the gallery says, “Curating a show to celebrate such a milestone is no easy task. As the first ever public gallery in Scotland, The Scottish Gallery’s history is in many ways the history of art in Scotland.

“To recognise this whilst also celebrating our current artists we knew no one exhibition could capture this so we’re delighted to mount three.

“It’s a privilege to host Duncan Shanks’ latest show and also to give voice to some of our favourite artists.

How artists including Alison Watt, Jock McFadyen and Kate Downie have responded has us excited to see the public reaction to these small but perfectly formed works.”

Established in South St David Street by Aitken Dott in 1842 as Gilders, Framers, and Artists’ Colourmen, the firm, as it does today, also exhibited and sold work by leading Scottish artists.

As the business grew, larger premises were found in Castle Street in 1860 and a new dedicated gallery space opened in 1897 as The Scottish Gallery.

The gallery has been situated on Dundas Street since 1992. All three exhibitions run until 3 June.