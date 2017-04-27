2 For 1: Election Day offer for Running Wild tickets

KEEP the kids occupied on Thursday 4 May with an afternoon trip to the King’s Theatre to see Michael Morpurgo’s exhilarating family show, Running Wild.

Based on a true story, the production uses spectacular life-size puppets to tell a moving story of love, loss and living for the moment.

Running Wild is the story of a girl called Lilly. Whilst on holiday with her mother in Indonesia, she takes an elephant ride during which Oona, the elephant, becomes spooked and runs from the beach deep into the jungle... with Lilly on her back.

They escape just moments before a tsunami hits the island.

Miles from civilisation, Lilly’s first thoughts are of wonder, discovery and tree-top adventures with the orangutans, but, as thoughts turn to her mother left behind on the beach and wild tigers prowl and hunger hits, Lilly must now learn to survive the rainforest.

And then the hunters come…

Morpurgo wrote the piece after being inspired by the real-life story of Amber Owen, who was on holiday in Phuket with her mother and stepfather in 2004, when she went on an elephant ride.

While riding Ning Nong along the beach, the eight-year-old noticed the elephant was attempting to pull away from the receding sea water.

2 For 1 Offer

The Evening News has teamed up with the King’s Theatre to give you the chance to purchase two tickets for the price of one for the 2.30pm performance of Running Wild on Thursday 4 May.

To claim the offer, simply go to The King’s Box Office between Monday 1 May and Thursday 4 May with a copy of that day’s Evening News.

Running Wild, King’s Theatre, Tuesday-Saturday, 7.30pm (matinee 2.30pm), £15-£30.50, 0131-529 6000