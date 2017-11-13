£2m line-up of events for Scotland's Year of Young People

A year-long celebration of Scotland’s young people will see them help design and plan the opening of Dundee’s V&A Museum, stage a take-over of the Georgian house that inspired JM Barrie to write Peter Pan and enter a “school of stand-up at Glasgow’s annual comedy festival.

A special “after-hours” experience around Edinburgh Castle, a “science in the park” event in the shadow of The Kelpies in Falkirk, and a dedicated showcase at the Tiree Music Festival programmed entirely by young people were all unveiled today.

A £2 million programme has been developed as part of the Year of Young People, which has been created to put 8-26 year-olds centre stage throughout 2018.

The £2 million EventScotland programme, which has been designed to put 8-26 year-olds take centre stage, will see events across Scotland receive special funding.

The Year of Young People, a Scottish Government-led initiative, will see young people join forces with the National Theatre of Scotland to create a country-wide festival.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival will launch a seach for a filmmaking star of the future at next year’s event, while the Edinburgh International Book Festival will have a programme of events, including Q&As, interviews, debates and workshops, created by young people.

The Royal National Mod in Dunoon, Glasgow Comic Con, Taste of Grampian, the Orkney International Science Festival and the Findhorn Bay Arts Festival are among the other events receiving funding to stage special initiatives.

Paul Bush, chief operating officer at EventScotland, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Scotland’s Year of Young People with a year-long programme of events that will celebrate our amazing young talent and provide opportunities for young people to express themselves through culture, sport and a range of other activities.

“Working with the events and festivals industry in Scotland, 2018 provides us with a special opportunity to showcase both our rich annual events programme and a host of brand new events which will bring the themes of the year alive.

“The programme, which is entirely co-designed with young people, will further reinforce Scotland’s position as the perfect stage for events, putting young people in the driving seat and giving them a wonderful opportunity to show the world what they are made of.”

The Year of Young People is being delivered in partnership between the Scottish Government, EventScotland, Young Scot, Children in Scotland, the Scottish Youth Parliament, YouthLinkScotland and Creative Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who launched the Year of Young People programme in Dumfries today, said: “The Year of Young People will give young people a new platform and new opportunities for their voices to be heard in all parts of our society and hopefully help to foster a better understanding, co-operation and respect between generations.

“The talents of our young people span the length and breadth of the country – evident in the great programme they have helped to put together. I want to thank all of the partners involved in supporting this initiative, who have helped to put together what I am sure will be a wonderful celebration of young people in 2018.”

Louise Macdonald, chief executive of Young Scot, added: “The events programme for the Year of Young People 2018 is looking phenomenal.

“Thanks to the support of EventScotland and all the young people involved in deciding the programme, it’s clear it’s been created with young people at its heart.

“There are so many different opportunities in 2018, right across the country, to celebrate young people, develop their interests, put power into their hands and bring different generations together."